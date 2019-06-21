Boko Haram: Police arrest ‘international fighter’, others in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Borno State Police Command has arrested four persons including a notorious Boko Haram fighter, who has participated in various foreign operations.

The suspects were arrested in Borno, the epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria.

The Commissioner of Police, Borno State, Mohammed Aliyu, made this disclosure during a press conference in Maiduguri.

“Ali Ibrahim is a notorious Boko Haram fighter. He was arrested in Dikwa town. He has participated in several attacks in Cameron, Chad and Nigeria. We also arrested some Boko Haram collaborators, who usually buy cows from cattle rustlers,” the CP noted.

CP Aliyu said that a total of 68 suspects have been arrested in the ongoing Operations Puff Adder in the state.

