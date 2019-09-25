Boko Haram: Nigerian Army suspends another NGO in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army has suspended the operation of another Non-Governmental Organisation, Mercy Corps in Gwoza local government area of Borno State, reliable source said.

The source revealed that troops discovered N29,000,000 cash being transported in a car along Gwoza highway in which the driver claimed the money was for an International Non-Governmental Organisation (INGO) Mercy Corps.

The army stormed Mercy Corps’ office in Gwoza town on Tuesday evening and ordered the staff to stop their operations.

According to the source, the suspension took effect this morning as all the staff of Mercy Corps had agreed to vacate this morning.

“I can authoritatively confirm that we asked Mercy Corps to vacate their premises and Gwoza entirely.

We are not hiding it,” a competent source told Daily Trust.

It would be recalled that, last week, the Army shut down Action Against Hunger, an NGO, of aiding the operations of Boko Haram in Borno.

