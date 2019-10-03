Boko Haram: Military hands over 25 children to UNICEF, Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria military has handed over 25 children, who were formally associated with Boko Haram insurgents, to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Borno State government for their reintegration into the society.

Theatre Commander of Operations Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi did the handing over the lads in Maiduguri on Thursday on behalf of the military.

He urged the state government and partners to ensure that the children get adequate education.

“Let me say here that I am handing over 25 children formerly associated with Boko Haram. These children have been cleared of any wrong doing because they were arrested during our operations along with their fathers who are still under investigation.

“So, we are happy for these children but I know Boko Haram criminals are not happy because they could not use them as suicide bombers,” Adeniyi said.

