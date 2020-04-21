Boko Haram kills vigilante, abducts pregnant mother in Yobe

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday evening launched a fierce gun attack in Buni Gari town of Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State killing a member of a vigilante and abducting a pregnant mother and her child.

A source said a resident of the area also sustained injury on the leg from a stray bullet during the attack, and identified the deceased vigilante member killed by the insurgents as Kaukau Gada.

He said the corpse of the vigilante member was found at the outskirt of Buni Gari town covered in blood a day after the attack.

“Some parts of Buni Gari Primary School and a house belonging to one internally displaced person (IDP) were set ablaze,” the source added.

Our correspondent gathered that the attackers stormed Buni Gari town at about 5:10 pm on the fateful day and launched sporadic gun attacks, which forced residents to flee to neighboring villages but later returned after the shooting had subsided. Another resident who does not want to be named said the insurgents stormed the town in 14 Hilux vehicles, saying, “Our vigilante forces who were on the ground in Buni Gari engaged them but were later overpowered by the insurgents’ heavy weaponry.

“The insurgents launched the attack in Buni Gari before they subsequently encountered troops of the Nigerian Army with reinforcement from Air force fighter jets where they lost several members,” the source further said. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has maintained that it killed not less than one hundreds and five (105) insurgents during the encounter.

While briefing the Chief of Army Staff and his entourage on Sunday, the Commander Sector 2 OPLD, Brig-Gen Lawrence Araba said “Following aggressive follow up/exploitation operation carried out by troops of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), the Army has confirmed that a total of one hundred and five (105) Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised during the Buni Gari encounter”

Brig. Gen. Araba attributed the recent success to an intelligence report, which exposed the insurgents’ plan to attack the village, that resulted in the military’s capture of five (5) AK-47 rifles, three (3) GPMG, one (1) duska anti-aircraft gun, one (1) PKT Gun, two (2) handheld radio, with one (1) terrorists’ gun truck destroyed.

The Chief of Army Staff had visited the injured troops at the Field Ambulance Logistics, Base 3 Damaturu and Special Forces’ School in Buni Yadi on Sunday.

