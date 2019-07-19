Boko Haram kills aid worker in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of Action Against Hunger, identified as Grace Taku, and a driver were said to have been killed in an insurgents’ attack in Borno community on Friday. Reports also indicate that three other health workers are still missing from the attack.

According to sources, the incident occured when a convoy of the aid agency was heading to Damasak.

The attack is coming a day after an army commander, colonel and some soldiers were ambushed in Yobe State by Boko Haram terrorists.

A statement by Action Against Hunger reads, “One of the drivers was killed, while one Action Against Hunger staff member, two of the drivers and three health workers are missing.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident as these are colleagues dedicated to providing life-saving assistance to individuals and families affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the northeast of Nigeria. We are very concerned and want to ensure that they are safe and can be reunited with their families.

“Action Against Hunger strives to ensure that millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance in northeast Nigeria receive the essential services required for their survival, especially women and children.”

