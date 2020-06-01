Boko Haram, ISWAP fighters surrender as troops mount pressure

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Military said more Boko Haram ad Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements have either been arrested or neutralized and their equipment captured or destroyed while others continue to surrender amidst sustained artillery bombardments and offensive onslaught against their enclaves by the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

In statement signed by coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, on the 29th May, another BH/ISWAP fighter by name, Muhammadu Abubakar AKA Babagana surrendered to troops of 242 Battalion deployed at Charlie Six Check Point in Mongonu, Borno State.

He said preliminary interrogation revealed that the 19 year old repentant Boko Haram fighter joined the group about a year ago at Shaharam and participated in the attack on Tumbun Shaje.

He said that Babagana who regrets his past actions, called on his colleagues in the forests to surrender to the troops of the Nigerian Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He said that on the 24th May, another Boko Haram fighter, Malam Adamu Yahaya AKA Saad Karami surrendered to troops of 242 Battalion in Mongonu, hence, on the same day, another Boko Haram/Islamic States of West Africa Province fighter, 35 year old Muhammadu Kabudumi AKA Amir Sabat also surrendered to the troops of 242 Battalion in Monguno Borno State.

Enenche noted that Kabudumi confessed to joining the Boko Haram sect in 2015 but denied participating in any of the sects’ operations, however, he revealed that he has done duties at Boko Haram criminals camps at Abadam, Malam Fatori and Duguri under the leadership of Muhammadu Lawan, a notorious Boko Haram Commander.

He also said that on the 28th May, troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru deployed in Ngala LGA of Borno State conducted long range clearance operations to Gulwa, Diime, Musiri, Wuri Bari, Mada, Sangaya, Jarawa, Mutu, Isari and Mudu Villages.

He said that at Isari Village, troops uncovered a Boko Haram criminals’ hideout with well constructed battle trenches.

He mentioned that the troops captured 3 of the bandits and recovered one AK 47 Rifle loaded with a magazine containing 2 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 2 swords, one cutlass, one axe, a set of arrows and charms.

He disclosed that on 27th May, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI deployed at Forward Operation Base Marafa raided an abandoned makeshift hut in Karama village and recovered one AK 47 Rifle and 25 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, however, no arrest was made as the criminals were suspected to be deceptively using the location as armoury.

Enenche disclosed that on the 27th May, troops of 17 Brigade in conjunction with operatives of the Nigeria Police stormed a bandits’ hideout in Dumburun Forest and rescued 3 abducted victims, hence the troops neutralized one bandit and recovered one FN Rifle mounted with magazine while others fled.

Enenche said troops of Operation KATSINA mounted pressure on the bandits and some bandits pleaded to surrender their weapons as well as jettison their criminal acts.

He mentioned that 5 AK 47 Rifles, one Sniper Rifle, one FN Rifle, one PKT Machine Gun, one spare PKT Machine Gun barrel, one Pistol and one block engine of PKT Machine Gun were surrendered by the bandits.

He added that other surrendered items include 5 AK 47 Rifle magazines, 2 FN Rifle magazines, 66 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 13 rounds of 7.62mm NATO belted also surrendered to troops of Operation KATSINA.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App