Boko Haram: Issues behind military setbacks

Blame Game Demoralising Officers, Men

Troops Still Fighting With Obsolete Equipment

Comments over military operations in the North- East and other parts of Nigeria, took centre stage throughout last week in reaction to what the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Yusuf Buratai said as reason behind the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in the region. He shifted the blame to troops and commanders in the frontline; but his position has attracted lots of reactions from within the military hierarchy, security experts and academia, with many of them saying the General only scratched the surface.

The fight against the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East which started in July, 2009 will clock ten years next month; but over the years, many reasons have been given as to why the protracted war has not ended.

Shortly after he took over on May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari changed the service chiefs and gave them until December 2015 to crush Boko Haram.

Those appointed include General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin as Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai as Chief of Army Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff and Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as Chief of Naval Staff.

However, while their major mandate four years ago was bringing the Boko Haram war to an end, the last two years saw almost all the six geopolitical zones of the country having one security challenge or the other.

But those saddled with the responsibility of taming the crisis always give excuses or shift blames; the most recent was last week when General Buratai blamed the troops fighting in the North-East over their inability to end the Boko Haram crisis.

Before then, General Buratai had in May this year accused “defeated politicians” of being behind the security challenges bedeviling other parts of Nigeria. He levelled the accusation in Maiduguri when he received the House Committee on Army led by its Chairman, Remande Shawulu, at the Theatre Command.

“The myriad of security challenges we are facing now in the North West, North Central and other parts of the country, I want to believe and rightly so, is the fall-out of the just concluded general elections.

“There are several political interests, politicians in particular not happy with their defeat and therefore trying to take revenge, sponsoring some of these criminal activities,” he said.

And last week, General Buratai said apathy among the younger generation of soldiers caused recent setbacks in fighting operations. He said this in his speech at the Army Headquarters Transformational Leadership Workshop for midlevel officers/soldiers in Abuja.

Buratai said, “It is unfortunate, but the truth is that almost every setback the Nigerian Army has had in our operations in recent times can be traced to insufficient willingness to perform assigned tasks, or simply insufficient commitment to a common national/military cause by those at the frontlines.

“Many of those on whom the responsibility for physical actions against the adversary squarely falls are yet to fully take ownership of our common national or service cause,” he added.

He said the Nigerian Army has had successes over the years in the grooming of military leaders, and that this is evident in the many successes that it achieved in operations as well as the performance of troops in international/multinational operations.

“But we all know that professional capacity is not a sufficient condition to succeed in a task; willingness to perform the task is equally necessary,” he added.

However, responding to Buratai’s charge, some soldiers fighting in the North East gave Daily Trust on Sunday detailed accounts, apart from civilian casualties, of casualties they suffered during confrontations with terrorists in recent times, and wondered why they should be accused of apathy.

One of the soldiers said, “I will only give you a rundown of what happened to our colleagues recently to appreciate what we are talking about. There was an attack in Gajiram on June 17, over 20 soldiers were killed and several others injured. Before then, Kareto was attacked on June 12, many soldiers were killed, including the commanding officer, a Lieutenant Colonel and several others injured.

“Magumeri was attacked on May 3 and 15 soldiers were killed including a Captain and a Lieutenant and several others injured. It was Gajiganna on May 10, where over 15 soldiers were killed and several others injured. Gubio was attacked on May 20 and over 15 soldiers were killed and several others injured. Borgozo was under siege on May 13, a Lieutenant Colonel and two soldiers were killed by Boko Haram. Sabon Gari was attacked on April 26, where over 10 soldiers were killed and several others injured.

“Do you think soldiers would allow the Boko Haram to be killing them like chicken simply because of apathy?” the soldier asked. “I think you have responsibility to do a thorough investigation and find out the reasons.”

In response to Daily Trust on Sunday’s request for his reaction to Buratai’s statement on troop’s apathy, Executive Secretary, Centre for Crisis Communication [CCC] Air Commodore Yusuf Anas said as the Chief of Army Staff, nobody knows the army better than Buratai.

However, he said judging the state of mind of fighting troops, one must take cognizance of factors relating to the welfare of troops, logistics, morale of troops, and rotation of troops in the frontlines. Also speaking, chairman of the Abuja chapter of ASIS International, Kabir Adamu, said the COAS’ comments oversimplified a complex matter. Adamu said often, Forward Operating Bases around the Lake Chad Region are being attacked because of failure in strategic planning to ensure their safety. He said lack of proper communication, equipment and strategic planning were to blame for the recent setback.

The real problem

An officer who served in the North East but was later transferred out of the region also gave an explanation as to why the military is facing serious setback. Speaking off record, the officer said those accusing the troops on ground should have the courage to speak on issues relating to capacity. He said, “There’s enough intelligence as to where, what, when, who, how and all the activities of the BH/ISWAP but we lack the platforms to clear them. We are only in defence, they come to us.” He said the armoured vehicles in use are still the over flogged ones that were imported between 2014/15. “Only 40 MRAPs from South Africa, 15 T-72 tanks from Ukraine and some APCs from Turkey did the wonders of 2014/15,” he said.

Daily Trust on Sunday recalls that Jordanian King Abdullah had during a meeting with President Buhari, promised 200 assorted MRAPs for Nigeria but it is not clear if the support has been received. “Not to my knowledge if the consignment had been received; but imagine if 200 armoured vehicles are with our soldiers,” the officer said. “It was a press release by the presidency during a visit by PMB to Jordan, that King Abdallah has donated 200 Armoured Fighting Vehicles to Nigeria. It was a mere press release, not that the AFVs were on ground. Still, there is no record of any delivery to Nigeria since September 2017,” he said.

He also said such vehicles serve the defensive and offensive purposes for troops at the same time, saying troops wouldn’t have been killed if Nigeria had procured many of them. “But most importantly, there is political blackmail in the execution of the war against Boko Haram,” the officer said.

“All the successes recorded by the past government in terms of procurement of equipment and areas recovered have been condemned. Arms procurement contracts were cancelled and tagged with corruption. Now we are losing territories, equipment and recording daily fatalities but the government is ashamed to go through the process it condemned. Meanwhile, it’s the fastest and most effective process,” he said.

He said most fighting equipment are not bought off the shelf. “You have to place the order, and some of the equipment take years to be produced. And if there is an embargo on your country, you will not be allowed to buy the weapons even if you have the money,” he said. Someone with ample knowledge of military operations added that blame game is another reason that is aggravating the setbacks in the North East. “You can never solve a problem when you don’t believe it exists or you believe it’s created/caused by others. You tend to divert your attention to something. However, I believe the blame game is part of the problem,” he said.

According to him, “There is also lack of cooperation and synergy among security agencies. Every agency wants to outdo the other, so they operate in isolation of each other and look for individual credit. This is closely related to rivalry between the service chiefs; it is well known to all and sundry.

“There is also low morale. The welfare of the troops is below average standard in all aspects, be it feeding, operations allowances, handling of death benefits etc. All these are affecting the morale and fighting spirit of the troops. Another serious issue is corruption. Those in charge of giving direction concentrate on none-core military ventures just to find a way of siphoning money. Such monies expended could buy a few platforms for a standard fighting battalion.

“And the military leaders in a bid to maintain their offices, shy away from telling political leaders the true situation. We lack equipment, yet they won’t tell Buhari,” he said. Asked what is the way forward, he said, “Unless and until we accept that BH is a formidable force, we lack capacity, and monies meant for procurement are strictly used for such purposes, then we are not

