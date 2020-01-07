  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Boko Haram: Insurgents ambush top military commander, Maj-Gen Olusegun Adeniyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Boko Haram: Insurgents ambush top military commander, Maj-Gen Olusegun Adeniyi

By Olatunji Omirin, Maiduguri Published Date

Boko Haram insurgents on Monday night ambushed the convoy of the Theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi.

Olusegun Adeniyi, survived the attack which took place few  kilometer away from Jakana, on Monday around 7: 20 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a military source, the theatre commander was on his way back to Maiduguri after a visit to troops who were recently deployed to Jakana. The troops were deployed to Jakana in order to protect lives and property in the general area against Boko Haram attack.

“As we were coming back to Maiduguri after we left Jakana, suddenly we stated hearing gun shots all over the place. They bombarded us with heavy fire from different angle but our men with the Theatre commander successfully repelled the attack,” the source said.

It was learnt that the vehicle of the theatre commandant was badly damaged, riddled with gun holes from the attack.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.