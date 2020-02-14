Boko Haram: Group faults Amnesty report on military

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coalition for Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria (CHRMGN) has accused British journalist, Conor Fortune and Amnesty International of blackmailing the Nigerian military in the war against terrorism.

At a press conference on Friday in Abuja, the human rights group raised an alarm to the global community about the latest gimmick deployed by Amnesty International.

According to convener Gabriel Agibi, Amnesty International only indicted the hardworking military on non-existent allegations while staying mute on the atrocities committed by the terrorists.

“With reference to the fictitious report, the Coalition for Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria, therefore, condemned in its entirety as irresponsible advocacy that places the interest of terrorists above the safety of law-abiding citizens and defenceless civilians who are being protected by a patriotic military in Nigeria,” he said.

It further urged the international community to step in and order a stop to this harassment of the Nigerian state and its institutions.

Amnesty International on Friday called for an investigation into the alleged burning of villages by Nigerian troops in the volatile northeast following a recent surge in jihadist attacks.

The rights group said its report was based on interviews with villagers in Borno state and satellite data analysis of the incidents.

