Boko Haram: Governor Zulum visits Gajiganna attack victims

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Saturday, visited Gajiganna village to sympathize with families of slain and wounded victims of a Boko Haram attack in the area.

The Governor, during the tour of Gajiganna community in Magumeri LGA, assured that government would support to rebuild houses destroyed by the insurgents.

The governor also presented cash to the families of 17 people killed during the attack.

Our correspondent reports that about 23 people that were injured during the attack are receiving treatment in Maiduguri.

The Governor was accompanied by the member representing Kaga/Gubio/Magumeri in the National Assembly, Alhaji Usman Zannah, State Assembly member representing Magumeri and a few state executive council members.

