Boko Haram: Fintiri lauds army, local hunters for repelling attacks on Michika, Madagali

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has commended the military and local hunters for repelling Thursday night’s attempted attack by insurgents on some communities in Michika and Madagali local government areas.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, appealed for calm in the affected areas, assuring that the military personnel were on top of the situation.

“The Governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, has condemned, in strong terms, the resurgence of terrorist activities, especially the attempted attack on some communities in Michika and Madagali, which occurred on Jan. 2.

“The governor also commended the gallantry exhibited by the military, in collaboration with the local hunters and vigilance groups, to repel the insurgents.

“The governor, who reiterated his commitment to security, said his administration had already provided patrol vehicles and put in place a security apparatus code-named “Operation Farauta” to enhance security in the state,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mallam Ahmed Sajoh, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, has commiserated with the people of Michika over the incident.

Sajoh, in a statement issued in Yola, also lauded the gallantry exhibited by the Nigerian Army in repelling the attack and called for sustained support to the military.

“I wish to express my sympathies to all those who lost property and those traumatised by the experience by fleeing from the comfort of their homes.

“I pray that God, in His infinite mercies, will comfort you all and replace all the sufferings you went through with His abundance in sustenance and mercy.

“While commending the gallant troops for the feat, I wish to call on all citizens, particularly those within Adamawa North, to be more vigilant and report any suspicious movements within their localities,” Sajoh said. (NAN)

