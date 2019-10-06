Boko Haram: FG’s strategy yielding positive results – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government’s strategy against the Boko Haram insurgents and other criminal activities is yielding positive results.

Speaking at the combined Passing Out Parade (POP) of graduating cadets of 66 Regular Course (Army), 67 Regular Course (Navy and Air Force) and Short Service Course 45 (Army) at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) yesterday in Kaduna, Buhari reiterated government’s determination towards addressing security challenges across the country.

Represented by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), President Buhari stressed that Nigeria has played a prominent role in the African continent, with the training of cadets from sister African countries, a critical role played by the Academy.

He maintained that government is reviewing security situation in the country through the upgrade of personnel, equipment and facilities in the Armed Forces, while assuring that the country is getting better by the day.

He commended the discipline and commitment of the cadets and urged them to work hard in the discharge of duties wherever they find themselves.

630 cadets comprising Army, Air Force, Navy and short service were commissioned.

