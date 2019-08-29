Boko Haram: DJ Cuppy visits Borno, wants ‘humanitarian action’ for children

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has called for urgent humanitarian actions for victims of Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, especially Borno state.

Ms. Otedola, who is a Save the Children Global Ambassador and Board Member of Save the Children’s African Advisory Board, made the call yesterday in Abuja, at a briefing on the humanitarian situation in the North East following a decade-long insurgency, after visiting Stabilisation Centres and other places in Maiduguri.

DJ Cuppy, who is also a daughter of Femi Otedola, Nigeria’s billionaire businessman and philanthropist, said the Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates that there were 2.2 million school-aged children and teachers in North-eastern Nigeria who need immediate education in emergency support.

“Over 800 schools, primarily in Borno state, are still non-functional mainly due to inaccessibility as a result of insecurity. These children’s education cannot wait.

“Around Nigeria, there are millions of ‘young DJ Cuppy’s’ who do not know their own strength and their ability to change the world because of where they are born,” Ms. Otedola said.

She noted that everyone should provide a conducive environment for Nigerian children to learn, be protected and grow up healthy.

She said, “As philanthropists, we all say we want to make the world a better place, but we often talk with no action. Today, I decided to act. Myself and my team flew out and visited the Stabilization Centre operated by Save the Children in Maiduguri, Borno state.

“This morning, I was able to observe and learn about childhoods that come to an early end, significantly because of ill-health, malnutrition, exclusion from education, child marriage, early pregnancy and violent death, especially in conflict affected regions in Nigeria, like Maiduguri.

“I was able to meet first-hand some of these children, their families and listen to their heartbreaking stories of not only what it’s like to survive within the ongoing conflict, but of hope for their receiving care and treatment.

“Without treatment, one out of every five children will die of severe acute malnutrition. I have seen at the Stabilization Centre today, but there are still many more children to save.”

Also speaking, the Country Director, Save the Children, Nigeria, Deirdre Keogh; and the Director, Advocacy and Campaign, Save the Children, Nigeria, Amanuel Mamo said it is important for all to act to alleviate the plights of the victims of the insurgency, especially the children.

