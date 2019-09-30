Boko Haram: Coalition to embark on tour of liberated communities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coalition for Human Rights and Human Rights Monitoring Group (CHRHRG) has expressed optimum satisfaction with the military for protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

The Coalition made this known at a press conference on Monday in Abuja ahead of a tour of liberated communities in the North-East.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement signed by Executive Director, Gabriel Agibi, the group hailed the military for its doggedness and reliance in flushing out remnants of Boko Haram terrorists amidst conspiracy from different quarters.

In a bid to carefully examine the military’s groundbreaking feat, the CHRHRG is set to embark on a systematic assessment tour of North-East, particularly strategic locations in Northern Borno Senatorial District.

Among others, the Coalition has promised to interface with community leaders, NGOs and other critical stakeholders in the region with a view to getting objective responses on the efforts of the Federal Government.

According to the Coalition, the tour would also afford them the opportunity to take a cursory look at the operational strategies of the military and how it has conducted its operations in the theatre of war.

“The Coalition of Human Rights and Human Rights Monitoring Groups would use the opportunity of the tour to carry out a systematic tour of affected communities, including those on the fringes of the Lake Chad basin region such as Baga, Gubio, Magumeri, Marte, Mobbar and Guzamala.

The Coalition of Human Rights and Human Rights Monitoring Groups would also deploy the services of local language interpreters in areas with identified communication barriers, in an attempt to gather as much information as possible that would aid in the subsequent publication of an Independent Terrorism Index that would give an objective assessment of the efforts of the Nigerian Government in the theatre of operations in North-East Nigeria,” it stated.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App