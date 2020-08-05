Boko Haram: Buhari should seek foreign help — NLC, CSO

ADVERTISEMENT

The Organised Labour and the Network of Civil Society Organizations in Borno State (NECSOB) have advised President Muhammadu Buhari to seek foreign help to end a decade old insurgency in the North East.

The groups, while decrying the raging insecurity in the North East especially Borno state said the military had failed to rescue the country from the fang of the insurgents.

The leader of the delegation and State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Bulama Abbusio while delivering the speech during a world press conference in Maiduguri said governments must restrategise its approach to win the war against insurgency.

It would be recalled that the convoy of Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum was attacked last week by suspected insurgents.

“Following the persistent security challenges affecting Borno State, it has become necessary for us as citizens to express our concerns and commitments with a view to calling the attention of relevant stakeholders to provide a lasting solution to the lingering insecurity bedevilling the state which has led to unwanted scenarios that crippled the economic, political, social and mental wellbeing of people in the state.

“This concerns became pertinent due to the recent explosion of Improvised explosive devices in communities once regarded as safe within the Maiduguri Metropolis and beyond.

“It has become frustrating to all Borno indigenes at home and in diaspora on why the Armed Forces of Nigeria could not contain the menace of the terrorist group for more than a decade now.

“We strongly condemn the recent attack on the Governor and his entourage at Mile 4 along Baga route and sympathize with His Excellency over the incidence and we demand a transparent and all-inclusive investigation into the matter.

“If the safety and security of the number one citizens in the state is not guaranteed, then what about the citizens who regularly ply the highways to earn a living.

“What has been happening in Borno state, especially in recent times is just a comedy and a theatrics, when one compares the expenditures of government against the results achieved by the military in the counter-insurgency operations, it is not commensurate to the realities on ground,” the group said.

The groups noted that the federal and state governments have done so much in funding the state security machine and developed several security structures, and architectures meant to fight the insurgent and bring the destruction under control.

“There is no denial to the fact that there are successes recorded in recent times, but the recent setbacks witnessed were as a result of out of strategy on the part of the top echelon in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“We urge the Nigerian Armed Forces to re-strategize in their approaches of countering terrorism and securing the lives and property of the citizens as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Therefore, we are calling for total overhaul of the process, system and strategies; there is no harm in seeking for external support if that is what is needed to bring lasting peace to the region”

They also urged the Federal Government to establish a military Barrack along Maiduguri-Damaturu Road and all Roads linking Maiduguri to the neighbouring countries saying this will instill hope and provide easy and timely response to attacks.

Those present include,the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Network of Civil Society Organization of Borno State (NECSOB) and concerned Citizens.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App