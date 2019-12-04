Boko Haram: Buhari launches made-in-Nigeria war vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday launched made-in-Nigeria military war vehicles known as Mine Resistant Ambush-Protected vehicles (MRAPs).

He said the vehicles, named Ezugwu and produced by the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and Command Engineering Depot (CED),would be launched into the military operation against the insurgents in the north-eastern part of the country.

President Buhari, who launched the war vehicles in Kaduna at the opening of the 2019 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference, commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and the army in particular for their efforts in the defence of the country.

Meanwhile, President Buhari yesterday also commissioned the upgraded 44 Army Reference Hospital Kaduna where he tasked the Nigerian Army to be firm in their rule of engagement and in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities of protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

