Boko Haram: Buhari dispatches Defence Minister to Chad

President Muhammadu Buhari, has dispatched the Minister of Defence, Brigadier General Mansur Dan-Ali (RTD) to the neighbouring Republic of Chad for an urgent meeting with President Idris Deby.

In recent weeks, there have been an increase in cases of attack by the Boko Haram especially in Borno State.

Top diplomatic sources said Dan – Ali will meet with the Chadian president over the resurgence of Boko Haram.

“ There is a problem in the Multi-National Joint Task Force, MNJTF put together to secure the Lake Chad basin areas and repeal the Boko Haram terrorism attacks against all the countries neighbouring the Lake,” one of the sources said.

The sources revealed that Chad is believed to be having their own internal security challenges and this has reportedly led to their pulling away their own troops manning their own boarder around Lake Chad.

“That lacuna is being exploited by the Boko Haram terrorists, who go in and out of Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon to launch terrorist acts. This is a clear illustration of the fact that terrorism is beyond national borders,” he said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu said he is aware that the Defence Minister is going to Chad but said he is unaware of his mission there.