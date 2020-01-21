Boko Haram: Buhari condemns killing of Adamawa CAN leader

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the terrorist killing of Reverend Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa state.

President Buhari, while reacting to the incident, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, described the killing as cruel, inhumane and deliberately provocative.

The President voiced sorrow that the terrorists went on to kill the religious leader while giving signals at the same of a willingness to set him free by releasing him to third parties.

Buhari consoled the Christian community all over Nigeria, the government and people of Adamawa state and the Bishop’s family over the sad loss of the man of God.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He gave an assurance that terrorists will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions and would “comprehensively” be defeated by our determined armed forces.

The President urged nations of the world to end all support provided to Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) terrorist groups whose only goal is to sow death, violence and destruction in the sub-region.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App