Boko Haram: Borno gets Community policing team

A State Community Policing Advisory Committee for maintaining relative peace and stability across the environs was on Tuesday inaugurated by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum.

The governor, while speaking through his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, said his administration was committed to ensuring a peaceful and very secure society for its citizens.

Zulum noted that the initiative would help to reduce insecurity, especially the Boko Haram insurgency, which required more robust community efforts along with law enforcement agents to contain.

According to him, the state was willing to cooperate with the Police to create an enabling environment for the officers and men to work in harmony with various members of the communities in which they operate.

