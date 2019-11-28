Boko Haram attacks Yobe LG

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents yesterday attacked Babbangida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Babbangida is located about 50 kilometers away from Damaturu, the state capital. Residents in the town told our correspondent that sporadic gunshots forced them to scamper for safety as the insurgents freely operated for more than an hour without any form of resistance.

A resident of the area who does not want to be named said the insurgents summoned young people across the town, preaching their doctrine to them.

Another source said he saw the gunmen forcing shops open to loot food items. He said they also took away a Toyota Hilux vehicle belonging to the Babbangida health centre. He also said many soldiers and officers were wounded.

It would be recalled that Babbangida emir’s palace was set ablaze recently by the insurgents.

When contacted, the Army spokesman, Sector 2 Command of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Capt. Irabor, confirmed the attack, but said there was no cause for alarm.

“Our ground forces dominated the area with reinforcement from Air Force fighter jets,” he said.

Casualty figure was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

