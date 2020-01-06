Boko Haram attacks Chibok village, kills 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Boko Haram terrorists have killed three men and looted dozens of bicycles from a village in Chibok area of Borno State.

Residents told our reporter that armed men walked into Bila-Amboldar village at around 10 pm on Friday when residents were asleep and set houses on fire.

The attackers reportedly shot at fleeing men in the pandemonium, killing two brothers, James Kwakwi and Mutah Kwakwi as well as a third man, Yusuf Yakubu, who just returned from Lagos to be with his wife.

A resident, who identified herself as Mana Bila, said the attackers walked to the village after keeping their motorcycles at a nearby village, Makalama which had been deserted following multiple attacks.

She added that the insurgents carted away more than 20 motorcycles and other valuables from houses during the night attack.

The leader of Chibok Girls’ Parents Association, Yakubu Nkenki, told Daily Trust that the town was in mourning mood when he visited to commiserate with the community, calling on federal government to do more to protect soft targets.

“The situation is pathetic, the village has been thrown into mourning after losing three able bodied men. They told me that the gunmen looted 24 motorcycles from the village and abducted two women who were later released”.

“While we call on the public to cooperate with the military, we are also appealing to the government for improved security in our villages because the more villages are being attacked, the more bigger towns are exposed”, he said.

Boko Haram terrorists have, in the last one year, attacked several villages in Chibok, Askira area in Borno as well as Madagali and Michika in Adamawa State, displacing hundreds of people.

