JUST IN: Boko Haram attacks Borno village, kills 20 farmers

Sources just told Daily Trust that Boko Haram insurgents attacked Ngamgam settlement about 50km east of Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area, Borno state and killed 20 farmers on their farms.

The incident which happened yesterday, according to the sources, resulted in the mass exodus of people from the settlement to Damasak.

