Boko Haram: Army inaugurates Special Court Martial to prosecute erring personnel

The Nigerian Army on Friday inaugurated a special Court Martial to prosecute erring personnel engaged in the counter-insurgency operation in the northeast.

Speaking during the inauguration in Maiduguri, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, said that the court will enable the Armed Forces to deal with matters on discipline, efficiency and morale of the military.

“The safety and well-being of Nigerians depend considerably on the willingness and readiness of a force of men and women to defend against threats to national security.

“To maintain the Armed Forces in a state of readiness, the military must be in a position to enforce internal discipline effectively and efficiently.

“Breaches of military discipline must be dealt with speedily and frequently punish more severely than would be the case if a civilian is engaged in such conduct.

“The military has its own Code of Service Discipline; to allow it to meet its particular disciplinary needs.

“Emphasis shall be laid on portraying a fine blend of the traditional military regimentation with due adherence to fair hearing requirements of the 1999 constitution,” he said.

Adeniyi lamented indiscriminate cases of negligence and cowardice among soldiers in the ongoing campaign against the insurgency in the northeast.

Meanwhile, Captain Y.M. Bima, the Judge Advocate, disclosed that 20 military personnel were standing trial before the court over various offences.

Bima explained that they included six officers and 14 other ranks. (NAN)

