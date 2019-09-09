Boko Haram: 657 Borno corps members seek redeployment

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 844 National Youth Service Corps members deployed to Borno State, only 187 have agreed to do their one year mandatory service in the state while 657 are seeking redeployment to other states.

Daily trust reports that corps members deployed to Borno State, for years, have been holding their orientation camps in Katsina due to insecurity challenges affecting the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The corps members are then after, posted to their places of primary assignment in Borno.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Speaking at the closing session of the three weeks orientation camp held at Government science Secondary, Batagarawa, Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, said his administration was looking into the possibility of enhancing corps members’ welfare to make them enjoy their stay.

Zulum, who was represented by the Permanent secretary Administration and General services, Dr Barka Sambo Amaza, said the administration shall restore the state honours Award for deserving corp members who excel in impacting positively to the lives of host communities through community development service.

Earlier, the NYSC state Director, Rabiu Aminu, said the number of corp members willing to serve in the state had increased giving the return of normalcy and relative peace in the state.

This, he said, had necessitate the need for more lodges to accommodate the improved number.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App