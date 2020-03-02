BOHA, CSOs alerts Borno govt on influx of Almajiri from Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State House of Assembly (BOHA) and Network of Civil Society Organizations have urged the Borno State Government to take necessary precautions to checkmate possible migration of the Almajiri from sister States of the Federation, especially considering the recent ban on street begging in Kano State.

The Deputy Speaker of the Assembly (BOHA) Hon. Abdullahi Musa Askira told Daily Trust in Maiduguri yesterday that there is urgent need to avert such danger because Boko Haram may cash in on the development should the Almajiri embark on such exodus to the State.

He noted that the motion was sponsored by him as a matter of urgency, and it was adopted by the state house of assembly to prevent the State from becoming a dumping ground of Almajiri children.

“If you see trouble somewhere the next destination may be your neighbour’s house. So, you must not wait until the trouble comes to your doorstep. That is how Boko Haram started because people were thinking that it was only a Maiduguri issue at the beginning, and therefore no serious action was taken,” he said.

“The point is, we learned that some states of the federation have banned school age children from begging on the streets.

Due to the porous nature of our area, they could start bringing these children down to Maiduguri, so we don’t want anyone to breed some criminals in this state again,” he further cautioned.

“The motion was adopted by BOHA and we asked the executive arm of government to direct Ministry of Religious Affairs and security agencies to be on red alert and screen any child coming to Maiduguri without parents. We will not allow anyone to turn this state to dumping ground. We have suffered enough,” said Hon. Askira. The Network of Civil Society Organisation Chairman Amb Ahmed Shehu led the team of concerned citizens with representatives of Peace Ambassadors in the State saying there is need to take precautionary measures to curtail spill over of Almajiris from Kano to Maiduguri.

