Bogoro LG chair promises even development in communities

The Caretaker Chairman of Bogoro Local Government Area, Iliya Habila, has promised to execute development projects across communities in the area.

He gave the assurance when he received the local government’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officials who paid him a courtesy visit.

He said despite the financial challenges being experienced by the council, projects will be executed to in rural areas to provide dividends of democracy.

Habila promised to concentrate on water supply, schools, roads, health care services and agriculture.

He also said he is in contact with relevant organisations to ensure youth and women empowerment so that they can be financially independent.

The Caretaker chairman commended the people of Bogoro LGA for their support and loyalty to the PDP since 1999.

Speaking earlier, the PDP chairman, Daniel Musa, said the party is confident that the chairman will deliver on the mandate given to him by the governor.

He urged the chairman to work hard and surpass his predecessors by impacting on the economic development of the area.

