Body of six-year-old rape victim found in Kaduna’s mosque

The body of a six-year-old girl allegedly raped to death by her captor(s) has been found in a Mosque located at New Road, Kurmi Mashi by Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass, Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened on Friday which drew the attention of sympathisers including some members of civil society organisations to the residence of the victim in the area.

It took the intervention of sympathizers to persuade the victim’s parents before they allowed the corpse to be taken to a specialist hospital for examination.

When contacted on phone, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Muhammed Jalige confirmed the incident.

He said, ” Though no arrest has been made in connection to the crime, but police detectives attached to Kurmi Mashi division of the Command have launched an investigation to unravel the misery.

“Yes, the case was reported at Kurmi Mashi division on Friday. Our men in that division received a call from the people in the community in Kurmi Mashi that they saw a dead body lying in the mosque.

“With the lockdown, they have not been opening mosques except for Friday prayers. They discovered the dead body around 3:20 pm close to prayer time.

“An investigation into the matter has commenced. No arrest made so far. But police detectives attached to Kurmi Mashi are seriously on the issue. So, if there is an arrest, I will keep you posted.”

