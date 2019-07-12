Body of SAN calls for regular health checks for judges

ADVERTISEMENT

The Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), Abuja branch, has charged the judicial management to ensure the provision of regular health checks and facilities for judges.

The call was made yesterday by the representative of the body, Chief Chris Uche (SAN) at the valedictory session in honour of the late Justice Valentine Ashi of the FCT High Court.

Ashi, a former Deputy Director of Academics at the Nigerian Law School in Abuja, died on June 27 in Abuja age 56.

Uche said the occasion afforded them the opportunity to highlight the challenges serving justices and judges go through in the discharge of their duties.

“Additional facilities for the provision of regular body and health checks to ensure that our judges are at all-time enjoying optimal health to continue to discharge their responsibility,” he said.

A representative of the Nigeria Bar Association (FCT branches), Clement Chukwuemeka, said modern equipment like stenography and recording equipment to eliminate long handwriting are needed in the court rooms to increase the judges’ lifespan.

Responding, the Chief Judge of the FCT, Justice Ishaq Bello, expressed concerns over heavy dockets of judges, saying that some (judges) develop illness while handling cases. He lamented that of the nine judges that had died in the FCT judiciary, three including Ashi died of cancer.

Earlier in his tribute to the late judge, Bello stated that in numerous civil and criminal cases, Ashi gave exemplary judgement and he was noted for his wisdom, fairness and justice.

Wife of the deceased, Barrister Anastasia Ashi, who thanked everyone for the good words, noted that her husband was so passionate about the profession and his responsibility as a judge that despite his failing health, he still presided over cases two days his death.

