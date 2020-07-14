Bode Oyewole, ex-3SC chairman, is dead

ADVERTISEMENT

Bode Oyewole, a former Chairman of the Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan (3SC), is dead.

She said Oyewole, who was well known as Elder Bode Oyewole, died on Tuesday morning during a brief illness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased also served as Chief Press Secretary to a former Oyo State Governor, the late Kolapo Ishola.

He was a former Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council.

The late Oyewole was Chairman when 3SC won two titles in 1998 —- the Nigerian first division league title and the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup.

