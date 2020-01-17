Bode George says Amotekun not a threat to anybody

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George said on Friday that the establishment of the South-West security outfit, Amotekun is not a “challenge or a threat to anybody save the wandering marauders, the murderous goon-squad and all kinds of assorted outlaws whose actions make the Nigerian Union itself vulnerable and wobbly.”

“We should all support Amotekun in that pristine design as a deterrent to roguish outlaws roaming Yoruba land,” he said in a statement.

The PDP leader who is the Atona Oodua of Yoruba land, described the initiative as a proactive response to the “widening insecurity, the seemingly loose banditry and the marauding licentiousness that have ravaged virtually all parts of Yoruba land.”

He noted that the initiative came about after over six months of deliberations by various stakeholders on how to tackle insecurity in Yoruba land.

He said, “Indeed Amotekun is not some unthoughtful fancy of the governors trying to create a nebulous counterforce to the existing security structure as some uninformed would put it. It is largely to enhance and strengthen the subsisting law enforcement agencies as it is already well established in most parts of the North.

“Our nation is already on the very edge of tenterhooks. The drumbeats of suspicions, the vile alarm about some secret agenda or the vain recourse to some ethnic national appropriation do not augur well for anyone.”

