Bobrisky is not a Cultural Ambassador, Runsewe warns youths

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe has warned Nigerian youths against emulating “controversial Nigerian Internet personality and cross dresser, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju popularly known as Bobrisky”.

Runsewe who lambasted the internet sensation said his contentious gender and amorously weird dress sense totally negates the true Nigerian culture which is respected and admired all over the world.

The DG stated this on Friday at the World Handcrafts Day event organized by his council in Abuja.

He observed with dismay the bastardisation of Nigeria’s noble culture and values by what he called attention-seeking characters such as Bobrisky who he described as a bad example that the youths should not emulate.

He therefore enjoined youths to remain good cultural ambassadors of the country emphasising that the global community respects only those who are able to sustain their unique cultural identity.

He further noted that celebrating an event like the World Handcraft Day is timely because societal challenges like youth restiveness, kidnapping can be addressed through handcraft development if given prompt attention.

The World Handcrafts Day is celebrated every 10th of June and was started in 1964 as a way of reawakening the consciousness of people towards the development of handcrafts in the world.

It should also be noted that the World Handcrafts Council was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and 90 countries, including Nigeria have already joined it.

