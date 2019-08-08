Boateng: I can say I played with Messi at Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin-Prince Boateng has stated he was not satisfied with his time at Barcelona but he is ready for the 2019-20 Serie A campaign with Fiorentina.

Boateng spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona but failed to impress, making just five appearances in all competitions.

Despite his struggle for playing time in Spain, the Ghana star won the LaLiga title with the Camp Nou outfit and savours the experience of playing alongside five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi.

A week ago, he completed a permanent switch from Sassuolo to Fiorentina and he is hoping to pass on the lessons learnt from his illustrious career to younger players in Vincenzo Montella’s squad.

“It was a lovely experience in Barcelona, working with the best in the world, but it wasn’t very satisfying. At my age, it was worth it, as at least I can say that I played at Camp Nou alongside Lionel Messi.”

