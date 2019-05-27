Boat operator in court over death of four persons

ADVERTISEMENT

A 45-year-old commercial boat operator, Friday Akpan, was at the weekend dragged before the Ebute-Meta chief magistrate court, Lagos, for allegedly murdering four of his passengers in April 28, 2019.

The prosecutor, Inspector Maria Dauda, told the court that Akpan allegedly committed the offence on April 28, 2019 about 8 p.m at the Dangote jetty, Lekki, Lagos.

Inspector Dauda said that the accused caused the death of Abiodun Awojo, 50; Adewole Adebayo, 38; and two others whose identities were still unknown.

The magistrate, Monisola Ayinde, after going through the case file and getting details from the Investigating Police Officer, admitted the defendant to bail on self-recognition.

She also ordered that a manager of the Dangote jetty must sign an undertaking on behalf of the defendant to produce him for subsequent trials.

