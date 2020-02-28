Board secretary tasks Jos community leaders on security, peace,

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary, Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Board, Barrister Auwal Abdullahi, has urged leaders of Jos North to ensure that criminal elements are fished out within their respective communities.

Abdullahi made the appeal during a meeting organised by the board to see how the community leaders could contribute towards achieving lasting peace in Jos North and the state at large.

According to the executive secretary, the board decided to call the meeting because of the level of insecurity bedeviling the country.

“Our communities have to take proactive measures to nip in the bud any unforeseen circumstances capable of creating harm within the communities.

“We considered community leaders as the representatives of the government especially at the grassroots and that is why we have called them to have an interface with them. We believe that youths listen to them and could assist in achieving our desire to maintain peace and unity in the state,’’ he said.

Barrister Abdullahi said Governor Simon Lalong has been doing his best to restore peace in the state and his efforts have to be complemented by people at the community level.

Various leaders, who spoke at the event, expressed happiness over the meeting and promised to work with the government to ensure free crime society.

