Board promotes top officers in Fire, Immigration, Prisons, Civil Defence

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) has promoted 10 officers from the ranks of Assistant Controller/Commandant and Comptroller -General (ACGs) to Deputy Controller/Commandant and Comptroller-General (DCGs) across the services.

This was contained in a statement from the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, yesterday.

The board had recently conducted written and oral examinations and interviews for the affected ranks in the respective services, with the aim of filling the available vacancies in accordance to the federal character principle.

Each geo-political zone is expected to produce at least one officer of the rank of Deputy Controller/Commandant and Comptroller-General (DCGs).

According to the statement President Muhammadu Buhari approved the promotion of the officers to their new ranks following their excellent performance both during the written and oral examinations as well as interviews recently conducted by the board.

The officer promoted from the rank of Assistant Controller of Federal Fire Service to DCG is Azogu Gerald.

In the Nigeria Prisons Service, Bitrus Filibus Ndirmbula, Aremu Tarjudeen and Mrabure John were elevated to the rank of DCG while Adamu Soja Sabbas and Aminu Kofarsoro Abdullahi were moved to the DCG in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Ogwu Julius Adadu, Uebari Saro John, Idris Isah Jere and Didi Adaeze were elevated to DCG in the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, charged the newly-promoted officers to ensure improved security and service delivery in line with the policy direction of the present administration.

She congratulated the officers on their promotion and assured them of the support of the ministry.

