Blue Star embarks on aggressive expansion drive in W/Africa

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major Blue Star Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, Blue Star International FZCO, has embarked on an aggressive expansion drive in Western Africa.

The company, with its comprehensive range of air conditioning and refrigeration products, had commenced operations in Nigeria in association with its local distribution partner, Merald Technology Solutions Nigeria Ltd, in 2017.

The company now it intends to rapidly expand its business in this market. To promote its wide range of offerings, the Company hosted a technical seminar in Lagos on Friday.

Blue Star, in a statement, said with its rich pedigree of 75 years of leadership in the HVAC industry, it has an edge in the industry due to its diverse and technologically superior product offerings such as air cooled chillers, water cooled chillers, process chillers, ductable splits, ductable packaged systems, VRF systems, magnetic bearing oil free centrifugal chillers, cold rooms, banana ripening chambers, chest freezers, room air conditioners, water coolers, and bottled water dispensers, amongst others.

