Bleach maker donates hygiene products to Ogun Covid-19 fight

Maker of popular bleach brand, Jik, has donated hygiene products to Ogun state to shore up its response to Covid-19 as the state went into lockdown.

The donation is to support the state’s stimulus package to soften the economic impact of an initial two-week lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown was initially scheduled at the same time as for Lagos and Abuja but the state government postponed it.

It eventually came into affect on April 3 after Ogun, which shares boundary with Lagos, recorded its fourth confirmed case of Covid-19

At least 500,000 homes across the 20 local government areas of the state will benefit from the government’s stimulus package of relief materials and essential household needs.

They will include food items and other hygiene products including stain removers, antibacterial soaps, and hand sanitizers.

This gesture is meant to cushion the effects of reduced commercial activities as a result of the lockdown, which in turn affects the livelihoods of the people, the firm said in a statement.

Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun has given assurance that the stimulus package would be distributed to the poor and the vulnerable.

“This contribution is in line with Jik’s long term mission of helping Nigerian households maintain good hygiene and a clean environment that helps to curb the spread of infectious diseases caused by germs,” said Dayanand Sriram, general manager for Reckitt Benckiser West Africa, which makes the bleach brand.

“We will continue to support the Federal and State Governments, as well as the health authorities’ efforts in the fight against COVID-19.”

