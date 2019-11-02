Blackmail can’t deter us on ethical use of social media, radio – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has asserted that no amount of opposition or blackmail would stop it from sanitising social media platforms and airwaves in the country, following its avowed commitment to ensure their responsible use.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this yesterday in Abuja at the 2019 annual lecture of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) with the theme, “Extremism: Threat to National Unity”, noted that since he announced the plan to sanitise the broadcast industry and social media, there had been varying reactions from Nigerians.

He, however, said the government welcomed the national discourse on the issue, but that it would not be coerced into abandoning the plan to sanitise the media platforms.

“I want to say that responsible and ethical journalists, and indeed all patriots, have nothing to fear, only anarchists and non-patriots, purveyors of fake news and hate speech need to worry. This administration has no intention to gag the media or stifle free speech, but it also won’t sit by and allow hate speech to become free speech.

“No responsible government will sit by and allow fake news and hate speech to dominate its media space, because of the capacity of this menace to exploit our national fault lines and endanger our national unity. So, while we welcome the support of most Nigerians who have reached out to us on the need to clean up the airwaves and social media, we also note the criticism of those who oppose our efforts,” he said.

The minister said extremists had turned the airwaves and social media into platforms for disseminating fake news and hate speech but the government would not relent until they are sanitised.

The chairman of the event, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, said extremism had affected the socio-economic development of his state.

Represented by his deputy, Alhaji Usman Khalifu, he said social media and radio should be used to re-orientate the youth and sensitise them on the evils of extremism.

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Information and National Orientation, Hon. Segun Odebunmi, said extremism had caused the nation a lot of human and material losses.

He assured that the National Assembly would make necessary laws to support the executive in the effort to combat the menace.

The guest speaker, Prof. Kursim Leonard-Fur of Haifa University, Israel, said extremism is a threat that knows no bounds and sits at the forefront of today’s policy discussion in America, Europe and other parts of the world.

The Director-General of FRCN, Dr Mansur Liman, in his welcome address, said the topic of the 2019 edition of the lecture and 13th in the series was chosen to address the topical issues of fake news and hate speech, which are twin evils being used by extremists to tear the country apart.

