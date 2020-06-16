BlackLivesMatter: 19-yr-old Nigerian-American activist found dead

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has called on the US government to conduct a thorough investigation of the circumstances leading to the alleged murder of 19-year-old Nigerian-American Activist, Toyin Salau.

The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who described the alleged murder of Ms. Salau in the US as highly depressing and cruel, said the activist was found dead days after she was declared missing in the city of Tallahassee, Florida, the United States, a statement by the Commission said.

The statement further said that Tallahassee Police Department announced that Ms. Salau, who spoke at Black Lives Matters protests in the city, was last seen on June 6 near Wahnish Way and Orange Avenue, Tallahassee.

She was also declared missing hours after she tweeted she was sexually assaulted.

“Toyin tweeted that a man molested her that morning around Park Avenue and Richview Road, Tallahassee, Florida,” the statement said.

She said the man offered to give her a ride back to a church where she had sought “refuge” because of “unjust living conditions.”

“He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street,” her tweet stated.

“I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe” it added.

The statement further said that Ms. Salau on June 15, after a week of her abduction, was found dead.

Before her confirmed death, she was very passionate about government policies, fighting racism and other issues affecting the society.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa condoled with the immediate family of Ms. Salau, who died while advocating against oppression and injustice.

