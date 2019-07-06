Bizman shares experience at book chat

ADVERTISEMENT

Otunba Akin Alabi, author of ‘Small Business, Big Money’ has said his book will help small business owners.

Alabi He said this recently while discussing his book at Rovingheights Bookstore in Abuja. He pointed out that sometimes small business owners want to take the tips of “Dangote to run a vulcanizing business, and this is why some spend their entire budget on a logo.”

He added that “there is a difference between your business and you. When you are not emotionally attached, you are separate from the business.”

Responding to a question about the impact of efficient employees, Alabi said entrepreneurs should be more concerned about building a system where they can put any employee and the business still functions.

“If you can’t delegate responsibilities, you are self employed and not yet a business owner. If you always have to be there, what you have is a job until you can be away and it still runs.”

Alabi is an entrepreneur and the author of the business and marketing book, ‘Small Business, Big Money’ and also the founder of NairaBET.com, Nigeria’s first sports bookmaking company.

In ‘Small Business, Big Money’, released in 2017, Alabi shares how he started his business with almost nothing and how he built it. As contained in the book’s introduction, some of these tips include how to decide on the kind of business one should do, why you should not sell what people need to buy and how it can run you out of business. Also, the mistakes 98 percent of people make when they start their own businesses and why such mistakes must be avoided, seven commandments to follow before spending money on advertising, how to get others to promote your business for free while you smile to the bank and more.

