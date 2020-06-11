Bill to protect rape victims passes first reading in Senate

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate on Wednesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to protect victims of rape against stigmatization.

The piece of legislation titled: Rape and Insurgency Victims Stigmatization (Prohibition) Bill 2019 was sponsored by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger East).

The bill also provides for prosecution and punishment of any person or group of persons who stigmatize rape victims with a view to uphold and protect their Fundamental Right to Dignity and Freedom of Association as provided by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Senator Musa, in his lead debate, said the proposed law would, among other things, encourage victims of rape to testify in court.

It would also ensure the re-integration of victims of insurgency into the community of their choice, he said.

“The bill is to provide for the legal and institutional framework for the protocol for re-integration of victims of rape and insurgency in Nigeria…”, Musa said.

He blamed the rising cases of rape on what he described as the “ineptitude” of the Nigerian justice system.

He said Nigeria had no legislation to protect or facilitate care and support for survivors, adding that: “The justice system in Nigeria is incredibly inept and for rape cases, this is even more traumatic.”

The bill was referred to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for further legislative work.

Wide condemnation had trailed the death of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old microbiology student, raped and killed in an empty church in Benin City.

Last week, 18-year-old Barakat Bello was also raped and killed at her parent’s home; while Azeezat Shomuyiwa, a 29-year-old pregnant woman, was also murdered at her residence in Oyo State.

