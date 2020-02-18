Bill to establish Nigerian Army University, Biu passes first reading in Senate

ADVERTISEMENT

A bill for the establishment of the Nigerian Army University in Biu, Borno state passes first reading on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

The bill was sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume (Borno South).

A copy of the bill showed that the University shall be a training institution for the development of middle and high-level manpower in the areas of technological empowerment for civilians, appreciation for military policy; logistics and strategy.

The University shall be supervised by the Federal Ministry of Education and shall through the National Universities Commission be responsible for approving and regulating all academic programmes run in the university.

This, according to the legislation, would ensure quality compliance and provide funds for academic and research programmes, infrastructures and remunerations of employees.

The bill abolished catchment area syndrome being adopted by conventional universities for the proposed institution

It read, “No person shall be required to satisfy requirements as to race, including ethnic grouping, sex, place of birth, family origin, religious or political persuasion, as a condition for becoming or continuing to be a student in the University.

“No person shall be subjected to any disadvantage or accorded any advantage in relation to the University.”

