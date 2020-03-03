Bill to criminalize casualization of workers scales 2nd reading at House of Reps

ADVERTISEMENT

A bill that prohibit and criminalize casualization of workers after 6 months of engagement by employers has scaled second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill also seeks to prohibit outsourcing of employment in core areas of operation.

The sponsor of the bill, Wale Raji, (APC, Lagos), said in his lead debate that the practice had rendered many workers unemployed.

He said that any casual worker sacked by an employer after six months period will be entitled to the benefit of full time workers for six months.

“Provided the worker has not been found liable of any criminal act involving fraud resulting to financial loss to the company,” he said.

According to the bill, failure to comply with the sub section 1 and 2 is an offence and the employer is liable to conviction or fine not exceeding N2 million or 2 years sentence or both.

“In the case of corporate body, shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N2m or 2 years sentence for each director of the company or both”.

