‘Big Dreams Nigeria’ talent hunt set to begin

ADVERTISEMENT

A new talent hunt show, ‘Big Dreams Nigeria’, is set to hit the screens across the country.

According to organizer, Mr Kingsley Amafibe, the talent hunt show is aimed at discovering and developing young talents in acting, music and stand-up comedy across Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a press conference, Amafibe said the registration for participation is free with the aim of giving passionate youths a platform to express themselves.

“Registration will be opened on November 10, for our budding talents in music, acting and comedy nationwide to participate.

“We shall hold auditions in 11 states, including the FCT, Lagos, Jos, Benin, Kaduna, Enugu and Calabar, among other cities in Nigeria.

“A total number of 45 youths, 15 each for acting, music and comedy categories, will be selected for the grand finale in Lagos,” he said.

The Project Director further explained that the 45 selected young talents will be camped for mentoring and training for five weeks, as they compete for the grand prize. While in camp, professional filmmakers, artistes and other stakeholders will train and share experiences with the young, and at the end, movies and music produced by them will be screened.

According to him, the 45 contestants will be reduced on a weekly eviction process, and then the last three persons standing will be announced as winners on May 10, 2020.

“The three contestants who make it to the finale will be awarded 2 million naira each to enable them build a career in their area of choice in the entertainment industry.

“This is in line with the essence of the project, to create jobs for young people in the entertainment industry, thereby reducing the number of unemployed Nigerians, and ultimately make them employers of labour,” he said.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App