Big Brother Naija Season 5 starts tomorrow

The fifth season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show starts tomorrow. Organizers of the reality TV show, MultiChoice Nigeria, made this announcement in a statement via their social media channel this week.

Winner of Season 5 BBNaija will get a cash prize worth N85million, the highest so far since the inception of the show. In addition is a two-bedroom apartment, Champions League finale trip, one-year supply of Pepsi, branded chiller, a trip to Dublin, home appliances including TV, premium fridge and several other prizes.

The registration for the audition of Big Brother Naija Season 5 took place from Wednesday, May 21, 2020 and closed on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, the fifth season marks a major milestone in the reality TV series.

“We are making this season significant by not only increasing the winnings but also implementing other creative and innovative ways to ensure the show lives up to the premium entertainment, especially during the current pandemic.”

The organizers of the event said that they are taking measures to keep the housemates safe and coronavirus free. In addition to the thorough health screenings, they would also regularly disinfect the house during the course of the show.

In other to uphold precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the country, MultiChoice has also said there will be no live audience at the Sunday eviction show, adding that external visitors like visiting celebrities and BBNaija Ninjas will not be featured this year.

BBNaija season 5 will air live daily on DStv channel 198, GOtv Max and Jolli packages on channel 29. DStv viewers can also follow the drama this season with the DStv Now app on a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

The name for season 5 BBNaija has not been revealed. Season 4 was tagged Big Brother ‘Pepperdem’ with the show starting from June 30 to October 6 with 26 housemates 2019.

It would be recalled that last year, the BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, won N30 million prize money amongst other prizes.

