Bida Poly suspends ASUP exco as union embarks on indefinite strike

The management of the Federal Polytechnic Bida in Niger State, has suspended the executive of the institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP). The suspension came a few hours after the Union’s leadership called out its members on an indefinite strike over unresolved issues between it and the school management on Monday.

The suspension letter signed by the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Hussaini Muhammad Enagi, said their action was due to failure of the executive of the Union, to reply the administrative query it earlier sent to them.

Daily Trust reports that the Union at an emergency meeting Monday morning called for an indefinite strike action. The contentious issues according to the Union,include; lingering staff salary shortfall, non-payment of allowances and alleged secret recruitment of 141 staff without recourse to laid down regulations.

The Union had earlier written to the Accountant General of the Federation to stay action on payment of new staff allegedly recruited by the management. ASUP chairman, Dr Umar Saganuwan, wondered why an institution that claimed to have a shortfall in its monthly allocation, a development which has resulted in the payment of half salaries and non-payment of allowances, would recruit more staff when it is yet to address the issue of the shortfall.

He said the recruitment was suspicious and fraudulent, ‘’especially as the appointment letters of the newly recruited staff were backdated to 7th December 2018, while they were documented in October 2019 and have been asked to resume work in January 2020.

“It may interest you to know that apart from other allowances owed staff of this institution for several months they have also not enjoyed payment of their full salary since July 2019 due to management claim of shortfall in the monthly allocation to the institution.

“Coincidentally, while we are still trying to come to terms with the reality of the pains inflicted on us by the twin issue of the shortfall in personnel emoluments and non payment of our allowances, we were greeted by the rude shock of secret and fraudulent recruitment (replacement) of 141 staff by the management,” he alleged.

The Union called on the Accountant General of the Federation to clarify if there was any shortfall in personnel emoluments to the institution and the reason for the development.

It further called on the federal government to send an investigative team to look into the institution’s books in order to ascertain the reason for the shortfall.

The management had queried the executive, alleging false claims by ASUP.

In the query which was signed by the Deputy Registrar, Hussaini Muhammad Enagi, the management insisted that the recruitment exercise was transparently conducted and had the backing of the council.

“The letter contained false claim against the recruitment exercise which was transparently conducted, starting from obtaining council permission up to the point of being issued with a certificate of compliance by the Federal Character Commission”, the query reads in parts.

The query pointed out that ASUP flouted the internal grievance procedure by writing a direct letter to the Accountant General of the Federation.

