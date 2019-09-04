Betacar unveils online platform for automobiles

ADVERTISEMENT

Betacar has launched an online platform for automobiles to enable car buyers get any quality ‘Tokunbo’ cars in Lagos.

The aim, according to the company, is to eliminate difficulties Nigerians faced in the process of buying a car of their choice while also giving them the opportunity to pay in instalments.

The platform deployed innovative technology that would disrupt the automotive industry, and provide convenience to customers who desire quality cars at affordable prices, it said.

In addition, buyers on the platform will enjoy the bliss of shopping online on www.betacar.ng and visiting the car lot located at Lekki, Lagos to test drive before making a final decision.

Speaking at the launch, Betacar’s CEO, Mr Lou Odunuga, said the company has come to raise the bar in the automotive industry using technology.

Before launching Betacar, Odunuga had worked with top Silicon Valley brands like Yahoo, Accenture and as a director with Etisalat. “There is more than enough experience and expertise in ensuring convenience for buyers,” he assured.

