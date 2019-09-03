Betacar launches e-commerce platform for automobiles

ADVERTISEMENT

Betacar has launched an integrated e-commerce platform for automobiles to enable car buyers get any quality ‘Tokunbo’ car in Lagos.

The aim, according to the company, is to eliminate difficulties Nigerians faced in the process of buying a car of their choice while also giving them the opportunity to pay in instalments.

The platform deployed innovative technology that would disrupt the automotive industry, and provide convenience to customers who desire quality cars at affordable prices, it said.

In addition, buyers on the platform will enjoy the bliss of shopping online on www.betacar.ng and visiting the car lot located at Lekki, Lagos to test drive before making a final decision.

Speaking at the launch, Betacar’s CEO, Mr Lou Odunuga, said the company has come to raise the bar in the automotive industry using technology.

“Every customer will be treated with utmost respect and quality service. Our goal is to become Nigeria’s most preferred destination for used cars,” he said.

Before launching Betacar, Odunuga have worked with top Silicon Valley brands like Yahoo, Accenture and as a Director with Etisalat. “There is more than enough experience and expertise in ensuring convenience for buyers,” he assures.

Also speaking, the company’s Head of Marketing, Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, said the company is keen on delivering services that put the customers first, adding that Nigerians can find quality certified cars at best prices from the comfort of their homes or offices using their mobile phones.

“The company has come to give power to the buyer by ensuring they choose quality and affordability at the same time. We do not always have to compromise one for the other,” she noted.

The Betacar boss added that the platform also provides value added services such as quality checks and diagnostics reports. “This will boost buyers’ confidence and ensure they are getting value for their money,” he reiterated.

The platform also lists a range of cars at different budgets, making it the ideal option for every buyer, he added.

