Bergwijn, Son on target as Tottenham flog Manchester City

Steven Bergwijn scored on his Tottenham Hotspur debut to help his new club beat Manchester City 2-0 and move up to fifth on the table.

Sergio Aguero’s shot was diverted on to the post by Hugo Lloris in the early exchanges.

Soon after, City were awarded a penalty after Serge Aurier was adjudged to have fouled Aguero following consultation with the VAR.

Lloris dived to his left and saved Ilkay Gundogan’s spot-kick.

City were reduced to 10-men on the hour mark when Oleksandr Zinchenko was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Harry Winks.

Tottenham went in front three minutes later, Bergwijn chesting the ball before volleying into the bottom-right corner from 18 yards.

Son Heung-min doubled Spurs’ advantage in the 71st minute, firing low past Ederson.

With the win, Tottenham trail fourth-placed Chelsea by four points while Manchester City remain second with 51 points, 22 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Next fixtures

Spurs: 16 Feb v Aston Villa (A)
Man City: 9 Feb v West Ham (H)

