Benue’s Catholic Bishop, Adoboh dies

A Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala in Benue State, Most Reverend Peter Adoboh has died at the age of 62.

Adoboh was said to have died from an illness on Friday at a hospital in Abuja.

Governor Samuel Ortom in a statement on Saturday mourned the clergy, describing the demise of Bishop Adoboh as painful, not only to the Catholic Church but to Benue State at large.

Ortom stated that the late Bishop was a true servant of God who stood for peace and worked tirelessly to win souls for Jesus Christ.

The governor recalled the pivotal role Bishop Adoboh played towards the success of his administration’s amnesty programme which led to the recovery of thousands of weapons and hundreds of youths embracing the initiative, among several other efforts the Bishop made to ensure the restoration of peace and security to Sankera area of the state in particular.

Ortom further sympathised with the Adoboh family, Katsina-Ala Catholic Diocese and the entire Christian community in Benue State and prayed for the repose of the soul of the Bishop.

